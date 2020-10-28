IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 12:41 p.m., Justin B. Austin, 30, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
2:09 p.m., Levity Cordelia Fern, 22, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants.
8:15 p.m., David Donovan, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Wednesday at 1:34 a.m., Edwardo Jeovanny Buentello, 21, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of assault.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 6:50 p.m., Brandon Darrol Staples, 31, of North Anson, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence.
At 6:57 p.m., Valerie Lynn Lomba, 49, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence.
At 11:50 p.m., Allen Michael Jenness, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violation of protection of abuse order.
IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 2:35 p.m., Megan Lola Waterman, 36, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 6:20 p.m., Trenton Robert Estes, 36, of Palmyra, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violations of conditions of release.
At 8:21 p.m., Cynthia King Hyde, 48, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 1:57 a.m., Nathan Spaulding, 30, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, violations of conditions of release and endangering the welfare of a child.
