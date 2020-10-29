Arrests
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 12:48 p.m., John P. Ranlett, 42, of Augusta, arrested on a warrant.
2:28 p.m., David Bernard Bragg, 53, of China, arrested on a charge of failure to appear.
IN MANCHESTER, Thursday at 2:56 a.m., Nathan Joseph Davis, 29, of Livermore Falls, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:36 p.m., Brett Michael Plourde, 26, of Madison, arrested on a warrant.
5:25 p.m., Jason E. Almeida, 44, of Madison, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Q&A about the new rapid COVID-19 tests coming to Maine
-
Local & State
More than 2,000 turn out for Augusta food distribution
-
Sports
Cross country: It’s a different game this year at KVAC championships
-
Politics
As virus surges, Trump rallies keep packing in thousands
-
Local & State
Woman sentenced to 30 months for mailing anthrax threat to Sen. Susan Collins