Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 12:48 p.m., John P. Ranlett, 42, of Augusta, arrested on a warrant.

2:28 p.m., David Bernard Bragg, 53, of China, arrested on a charge of failure to appear.

IN MANCHESTER, Thursday at 2:56 a.m., Nathan Joseph Davis, 29, of Livermore Falls, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:36 p.m., Brett Michael Plourde, 26, of Madison, arrested on a warrant.

5:25 p.m., Jason E. Almeida, 44, of Madison, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs.

