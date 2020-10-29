SKOWHEGAN — Employees at the New Balance factory returned to work on Thursday following an investigation that determined the cause of a chemical exposure that sent five to the hospital was a COVID-19 cleaning product.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the company said Thursday that the chemical in question was a COVID-19 cleaning product that came into contact with certain equipment, causing a reaction.

The cleaning product was not specifically identified by New Balance, but the statement said that the factory reopened.

“The product has been removed from all factories,” the statement said. “We are confident in the extensive measures we have taken to confirm the safety of our operations and have updated our associates on our findings.”

On Oct. 22, the Skowhegan Fire Department received a report of two employees experiencing shortness of breath and burning eye irritation at the factory. The factory was then evacuated and all local ambulance and mutual aid departments responded to the scene as well as the Central Maine Hazmat Team, comprised of personnel from the Sappi paper mill and the Augusta and Waterville fire departments.

Skowhegan Fire Chief Shawn Howard said that by the time crews arrived at the shoe-making factory two patients had multiplied into five, which quickly developed into more than 20.

The fourth floor of the building was initially exposed to the chemical, and the substance then “trickled down” to lower floors. Some employees were loaded onto a bus while officials investigated, but initial tests for air quality came back normal.

Around 70 employees were decontaminated before leaving the scene, and all patients involved recovered by the end of the evening.

