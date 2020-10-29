Each year members of the Kennebec Valley Garden Club place wreaths at two locations, one at Arnold Lookout in Hallowell and the other at the Maine Veterans’ Cemetery off Civic Center Drive in Augusta, in honor of all veterans past, present, and future who have kept our country safe, according to a news release from the garden club.

Even with the COVID virus, the following members wore face coverings to take part in the Oct. 27 event: Jane Berthieume, Sue Bourne, Snooky Lavalle, Karen Foster, Jan Karczewski, Coral Garrison, Lorraine Philbrick, Julie Meagher and Debbie Sherman.

