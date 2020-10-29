AUGUSTA — Marlee Hisler scored two goals and an assist to lead the Skowhegan girls soccer team to a 4-1 win over Cony on Thursday.

Maddy Morris scored a goal, while Annabelle Morris had two assists for the River Hawks.

Andrea Richardson notched a goal for the Rams.

 

BOYS SOCCER

 

MESSALONSKEE 2, LAWRENCE 0: Owen Axelson scored a pair of goals for the Eagles (4-0) as they topped the Bulldogs (0-3) in Oakland.

