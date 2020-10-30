Arrests

IN FAIRFIELD on Thursday, at 1059 a.m., Hayle Cooley, 20, of Fairfield, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY on Thursday, at 10:31 p.m., Kim Francis Fish, 62, of Kingfield, arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct (loud, unreasonable noise).

IN SOMERSET COUNTY on Thursday, at 12:13 p.m., Patrick Daniel Hamilton, 31, of Fairfield, arrested on a warrant.

At 9:10 p.m., Tori Micah Luce, 30, of New Portland, arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

