IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:39 p.m., Brandon R. Darveau, 27, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with refusing to submit to arrest or detention, assault, violation of conditions of release and violation of probation.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 9:54 p.m., Bonni Marie Chartrand, 51, of Norridgewock, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Saturday at 12:40 a.m., Christopher Justin Shulenski, 34, of Madison, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and a probation hold.

2:33 a.m., Earlene Mildred Moody, 59, of Skowhegan, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault, two counts of domestic violence aggravated assault and refusing to sign uniform summons complaint.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:52 p.m., Morghan Kinney, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.

Saturday at 12:59 a.m., Ryan Flewelling, 26, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:04 a.m., Devin Bowman, 23, of Halifax Street, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

