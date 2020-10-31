The Maine Film Center and Mid-Maine Technical Center have announced the second workshop of the Maine Student Film Crew, a new educational membership program for Maine students in grades 7 through 12. Participants will have access to free monthly workshops led by a filmmaker or production professional and have the opportunity to create their own work and win prizes, according to a news release from the centers.

The second workshop will be “Light It Up!,” led by Maine Emmy award-winning filmmaker Brian Bechard. It will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, via Zoom.

Students can use any kind of gear they have at home to experiment with lighting techniques, such as lamps, flashlights, candles, etc. Students who participate will be entered to win prizes and gear. Future workshops will cover a range of production skills including sound and editing.

The partnership between MFC and MMTC aims to bring the core educational offerings of the Maine Student Film and Video Conference, which was postponed earlier this year because of the pandemic, to students across the state in a virtual format.

“While we have postponed the in-person conference that brings 250 students and educators to Waterville for a day of impactful, hands-on learning, we’re thrilled to be able to connect expert filmmakers with students throughout Maine in a series, helping them expand their filmmaking skills and toolkits. As a free membership program, we hope that even more students will take advantage of these opportunities and join the crew,” said Mike Perreault, executive director of MFC.

To register for the event, visit MaineStudentFilm.org.

