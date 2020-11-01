IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:19 p.m., Jonathan D. Foster, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

11:13 p.m., Jason S. McFarland, 40, of Poland, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 11:23 a.m., Michael J. Burdett, 40, of Akron, OH., was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 7:35 p.m., Dustin Field, 20, of Taylor Avenue, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, driving to endanger, minor consuming liquor, and violating license restrictions.

11:26 p.m., Alan D. Kornsey, 22, of Victoria Drive, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

