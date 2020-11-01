LEWISTON — Local and Maine State police are investigating a shooting Saturday night on River Street in Lewiston that left an 18-year-old man dead.

Hassan Hassan of Lewiston died at Central Maine Medical Center at 2:44 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the State Police.

Following an autopsy by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, Hassan’s death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives with the State Police were continuing Sunday to work with the Lewiston Police Department to interview witnesses, according to Katy England, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

“Due to the nature of injuries, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was immediately called in to assist Lewiston officers and detectives with the investigation,” according to a statement released Sunday morning by Lewiston police.

Lewiston police learned of the shooting at about 7:35 p.m. Saturday.

Maine State Police and Lewiston police were at the scene of the shooting Sunday, and expected to remain there well into the evening.

State Police are overseeing the investigation.

Police said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Lewiston Police Department at 207-513-3000, or Maine State Police at 207-624-7076, Ext. 9.

