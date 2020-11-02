IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:01 a.m., Jason Scott Boucher, 40, of Augusta, arrested on a warrant.
IN CHELSEA, at 12:52 p.m., Daniel Joseph Krupski, 28, of Dresden, arrested on a warrant and charges of operating after habitual offender revocation, violating conditions of release and attaching false motor vehicle plates.
IN FAYETTE, Sunday at 3:35 a.m., Stephanie Jo Barbato, 48, of Fayette, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 9:40 p.m., Kelly Lynn Allen, 45, of Gardiner, arrested on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.
