Browns defensive star Myles Garrett didn’t suffer any structural knee damage and is not expected to miss any games, a huge for relief for a Cleveland team hoping to make the playoffs.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that the team “dodged a bullet” after an MRI revealed that Garrett wasn’t seriously hurt.

Garrett will have two weeks to get healthy as the Browns (5-3) have a bye this Sunday before hosting the Houston Texans on Nov. 15. Stefanski expects Garrett to be ready for the Texans.

Tied for the league lead with nine sacks, Garrett hurt his knee early in Sunday’s 16-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Garrett got blocked low on his leg by a Raiders lineman on the first play from scrimmage.

He briefly left the game and was examined in the medical tent on Cleveland’s sideline before returning to action. Garrett was used sparingly the rest of the way by the Browns and was on the field for 32 snaps.

BEARS: The NFL suspended Chicago receiver Javon Wims two games for punching New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Wims was ejected in the third quarter Sunday, after Allen Robinson caught a 5-yard pass from Nick Foles.

On the other side of the field, Wims approached Gardner-Johnson from behind and appeared to reach for his mouth or neck. He threw a right-handed punch to his helmet and then another before both teams joined the scrum, and he wound up at the bottom of a pile.

The penalty against Wims pushed the Bears back to a second-and-20. And Foles got intercepted by Marshon Lattimore on the next play. The Saints went on to win 26-23 in overtime.

TITANS-CHARGERS TRADE: Tennessee traded for cornerback Desmond King for a sixth-round draft pick to Los Angeles.

The Titans made the move a day after a 31-20 loss to Cincinnati. It was their second straight loss after winning their first five games.

Tennessee currently has the NFL’s worst defense on third down and needs help in a banged-up secondary.

A Jim Thorpe award winner at Iowa, King was an All Pro two years ago as a punt returner but has had issues with inconsistent coverage and on punt returns. He was suspended for the Jacksonville game last year for violation of team rules, and King complained on Twitter after a loss to Kansas City about playing time.

Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn said Sunday that King was held out of the Chargers’ 31-30 loss to Denver due to a “team issue.”

SAINTS-49ERS TRADE: The Saints and 49ers agreed to a trade sending linebacker Kwon Alexander to New Orleans in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round draft choice.

Saints Coach Sean Payton, who confirmed the trade, said the draft pick is conditional because it is tied to playing time. Alexander, who is coming off an ankle injury, will be competing for snaps at outside linebacker with Alex Anzelone, Payton said.

The 30-year-old Alonso has not played this season, which he began on the Saints’ physically unable to perform list as he rehabilitates an anterior crucial ligament tear that occurred during a playoff game against Minnesota last season.

Alexander played for LSU and was a fourth-round draft choice by Tampa Bay in 2015. He played four seasons with the Buccaneers before signing a four-year, $54 million free-agent contract with San Francisco last season.

