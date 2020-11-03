ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The novel coronavirus has reached the highest levels of the Denver Broncos organization with General Manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The Broncos said in a statement that both Elway and Ellis have minor symptoms but are “doing well’ and will continue to work from home and in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored.

The team said no players or coaches came into close contact with either Elway or Ellis recently.

“Based on a review of contact tracing data with the league, we are confident these cases originated independently outside team facilities,” the Broncos said. “There were minimal close contacts identified for each (no players or coaches) and those individuals have been notified.”

“While our facilities are closed for Election Day, coaches are conducting their game preparations today remotely as a precaution,” the team added. “Our organization will remain in communication with the NFL, making all decisions in consultation with the league and based on guidance from medical experts.”

The Broncos have had three assistant coaches go under the league’s COVID-19 protocols – Curtis Modkins, Mike Munchak and Ed Donatell – in addition to right guard Graham Glasgow. Others at the team’s headquarters also have been infected by COVID-19 in recent weeks.

As part of the NFL’s COVID-19 safety protocols put in place so the league could try to play the 2020 season during the pandemic, the Broncos have had all their employees tested daily for the virus. Players, coaches and other employees also wear contract tracing devices to help curb any outbreaks.

The Broncos have been under the league’s enhanced COVID-19 protocols since Modkins’ infection. Those extra measures include increased distancing, face coverings on the practice field and inside the team’s facilities for players and coaches and remote team meetings. Position groups can still meet in person.

The Broncos (3-4) are scheduled to return to work Wednesday morning to continue preparations for their game Sunday at Atlanta (2-6).

The Broncos were affected by the New England Patriots’ COVID-19 outbreak last month when their game at Gillette Stadium was pushed back, first by a day and then by a week, when Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore, among others, were infected.

That meant the Broncos’ Oct. 18 home game against Miami had to get pushed back to Nov. 22, when they were scheduled to host the Chargers. The Chargers’ game was moved up to Nov. 1, which was supposed to be the Broncos’ bye.

RAVENS: Multiple Ravens were found to be “high-risk close contacts” after cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19, and they must self-isolate for at least five days ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said on a conference call Tuesday that the league identified the six members of the organization through contact tracing. Humphrey was placed on the list Monday after testing positive last Sunday for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming game. If his high-risk contacts are asymptomatic and continue to test negative, they could return for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

THE NFL IS expanding the sideline area to give teams more space to distance and mask usage is now mandatory before and after games and at halftime.

The updates to the COVID-19 protocols were sent to clubs in a memo on Tuesday, a day after the league learned two players who played in games Sunday tested positive. The league also is strongly encouraging players to wear masks whenever they come off the field and teams in intensive protocol are prohibited from holding in-person coaching and personnel meetings.

COWBOYS: Dallas placed quarterback Andy Dalton on the reserve COVID-19 list on Tuesday, keeping him out a second straight game after he was sidelined by a concussion. Dalton will be the first Dallas player to go on the COVID-19 list since before the season.

The loss of Dalton likely means a second consecutive start for rookie Ben DiNucci against undefeated Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The seventh-round pick replaced Dalton for last weekend’s 23-9 loss to Philadelphia. The Cowboys (2-6) have had three starting quarterbacks this season after star Dak Prescott broke his ankle in Week 5, ending his season.

TITANS: Tennessee veteran long snapper Beau Brinkley and cornerback Johnathan Joseph on Tuesday.

Brinkley had been the Titans’ long snapper since 2012, playing in 135 games over the past nine seasons. He hadn’t missed a game this season despite being put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sept. 29 during Tennessee’s outbreak.

But Brinkley had a low snap on a punt in a 27-24 loss to Pittsburgh on Oct. 25, and he had another bad snap on an extra point attempt in last week’s 31-20 loss to Cincinnati.

Joseph played all seven games this season. The veteran was with Houston between 2010 and 2019 and with Cincinnati for the first five years of his NFL career. But the Titans traded a sixth-round pick Monday for Chargers cornerback Desmond King trying to improve a banged-up, struggling secondary.

BILLS: Buffalo signed cornerback Daryl Worley to its practice squad on Tuesday a week after the fifth-year player was released by the Dallas Cowboys.

Worley appeared in seven games and started four for the Cowboys before being released as part of a midseason shakeup. Dallas also cut defensive tackle Dontari Poe and traded defensive end Everson Griffen to Detroit.

