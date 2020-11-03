IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 12:18 p.m., Ryan Scott Greenlaw, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 3:50 p.m., Anthony Michael Landry, 31, of Bangor, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault and charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

At 3:50 p.m., Robin Allen Witham, 32, of Houlton, was arrested on four charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, two charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and one charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

At 4:01 p.m., George Robert Bolduc, 37, of Stetsin, had a probation hold.

At 7:09 p.m., Bruce Weldon Beane, 50 of Skowhegan, had a probation hold.

