IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 4:59 p.m., Erick Kenneth Leary, 35, of Fairfield, was arrested on a probation violation.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 1:25 a.m., Ryanne MacDonald, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Cathy Weeks resigns from Waterville Planning Board following court harassment order
-
Local & State
Fairfield woman killed in single-vehicle accident in Palmyra
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine Nov. 4 police log
-
Election 2020
Elizabeth Mitchell wins second term as Kennebec County probate judge
-
Kennebec Journal
Augusta’s Hussey Elementary School reports a positive COVID-19 case