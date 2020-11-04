AUGUSTA — Courtney Allen handily defeated Harold Elliott Jr. for an at-large spot on the Augusta City Council.

According to unofficial results, Allen got 5,423 votes to Elliott’s 2,942.

Allen, 27, is policy director of the Maine Recovery Advocacy Project, a graduate student at the Muskie School of Public Service, and on the Health Equity Alliance Board of Directors and Young People in Recovery.

Allen said she moved to Augusta as a teenager when her mother was struggling and desperate to find a home and the city took them in when no one else would. She said she wants to give back to the community that has given her so much and follow in the footsteps of her father, who served in the military, by running for local office.

An advocate for people in recovery from drug abuse, Allen said the opioid crisis is an issue she is best-equipped to help tackle in Augusta. She said she would work to help Augusta become a recovery-ready community, which she said is one built on eight pillars of prevention, treatment, harm reduction, judicial and law enforcement, housing, education, employment and recovery support services.

Elliott served as a city councilor for Ward 3 from 2017 until 2019 when he resigned from the council because he planned to move out of the city upon his retirement. Elliott said he and his wife did indeed move out of Augusta, to Florida, but they didn’t like it there so they have returned to Augusta.

He said he ran again because he enjoyed his first stint, wants to return to being involved in setting the city budget, and to continue getting absentee landlords to take care of their rental properties in Augusta.

Elliott said affordable housing is a huge issue in Augusta, made hard as people from out of state are increasingly finding the area a desirable place to live. He suggested using tax increment financing agreements to work with developers of affordable housing, such as the Augusta Housing Authority, which recently built workforce housing off Maple Street. That project was built on a parcel of land, once part of a paper mill property, that the city acquired years ago for nonpayment of taxes.

He is a member of the Lions Club and the advisory committee of Connected Credit Union.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: