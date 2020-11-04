SKOWHEGAN — By late Tuesday evening, Town Clerk Gale Pelotte said that only a few contests had been decided and that the public safety building question was headed for a runoff election next week as none of the options won a majority.
In an uncontested race, Todd Smith was elected selectmen with 3,428 votes..
Voters decided to keep the following positions elected instead of appointed:
• Road commissioner (in a 2,475-1,614 vote)
• Town Clerk (in a 2,623-1,467 vote)
• Town Treasurer (in a 2641-1,449 vote)
Results on the public safety building question were not available by 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. Pelotte said that the top option selected by voters did not garner more than 51% and that the contest will shift to a ranked-choice runoff “that will be sometime next week.”
The ballot gave voters the following options to rank:
• To have a combined police and fire department project on East Madison Road at an estimated cost of $8.9 million;
• to have the police department on 181/185 Water St. and the fire department on 123 Madison Ave. at an estimated cost of $10.7 million;
• to have a combined police and fire department project on Memorial Field/Heselton Street, with the ballfield being relocated to West Front Street, all at an estimated cost of $10.7 million;
• or none of the above.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Ruth Carolyn (Crockett) Eastman
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Donald G. Mixer
-
Election 2020
Cusick, White reelected to Gardiner at-large seats; newcomer Sergent takes third seat
-
Election 2020
Fairfield residents elect incumbent to Town Council, newcomers to school board, water district
-
Election 2020
Skowhegan Public Safety Building ballot questions to shift to ranked-choice runoff
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.