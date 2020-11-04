SKOWHEGAN — By late Tuesday evening, Town Clerk Gale Pelotte said that only a few contests had been decided and that the public safety building question was headed for a runoff election next week as none of the options won a majority.

In an uncontested race, Todd Smith was elected selectmen with 3,428 votes..

Voters decided to keep the following positions elected instead of appointed:

• Road commissioner (in a 2,475-1,614 vote)

• Town Clerk (in a 2,623-1,467 vote)

• Town Treasurer (in a 2641-1,449 vote)

Results on the public safety building question were not available by 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. Pelotte said that the top option selected by voters did not garner more than 51% and that the contest will shift to a ranked-choice runoff “that will be sometime next week.”

The ballot gave voters the following options to rank:

• To have a combined police and fire department project on East Madison Road at an estimated cost of $8.9 million;

• to have the police department on 181/185 Water St. and the fire department on 123 Madison Ave. at an estimated cost of $10.7 million;

• to have a combined police and fire department project on Memorial Field/Heselton Street, with the ballfield being relocated to West Front Street, all at an estimated cost of $10.7 million;

• or none of the above.

