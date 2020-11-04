Oakland voters Tuesday elected Rick Stubbert to a third straight term on the Regional School Unit 18 board of directors, and Richard MacKenzie captured a spot on Oakland’s budget and advisory committee.

Stubbert, 51, defeated Tyler Backus, 42, in a 1,684-1,452 vote to capture his third straight three-year term. Stubbert, who is the RSU 18 board’s vice chairperson, is also Oakland’s deputy police chief and the father of two school-age daughters.

Stubbert previously said he hoped to expand extra curricular activity options for all students and continue to help put the district in the best position possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stubbert will continue to represent Oakland on the 10-member RSU 18 committee.

MacKenzie, 62, defeated 22-year-old Justin Richard, 2,447-1,898. MacKenzie is the founding owner of Oakland-based Construction Consulting of Maine. He previously served for 10 years on Oakland’s long-range planning committee, and has been on the facilities commission since 2015. MacKenzie also has participated in activities with the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

Oakland voters also approved the town’s new comprehensive plan in a 3,150-353 vote. Robert Nutting, who chaired Oakland’s Comprehensive Planning Committee, received 3,130 votes to defend an unopposed town council seat.

