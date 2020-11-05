IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 10:36 p.m., Lukas Poisson, 29, of Lewiston, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and criminal speeding.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:27 p.m., Joshua M. Labonte, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

At 2:47 p.m., Carson C Vom Orde, 37, of Starks, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence.

At 4:13 p.m., Jonathan A. Baez, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 1:25 a.m., Ryanne Macdonald, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence.

At 3:13 p.m., David Carlow, 30, of Unity, was arrested on a warrant and violations of conditions of release.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: