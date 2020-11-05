NORTHPORT — The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating the death of a man found in the water near an overturned skiff in Northport.

First responders pulled the man from the water near shore on Thursday, but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was near the Shore Road.

The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

His body was found around 11:30 a.m. near a capsized skiff, the Marine Patrol reported.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: