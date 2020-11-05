The number of Mainers filing new unemployment claims increased to about 2,500 last week from 1,800 the previous week, while tens of thousands more applied for continuing jobless benefits.

Maine received 1,700 initial claims for state unemployment benefits and about 470 claims for federal jobless aid, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday.

The state received more than 44,000 continuing claims for jobless benefits under federal and state programs, as well as extended insurance for those who have exhausted their regular benefits. That number was down slightly from 46,400 the previous week.

Nationally, the number initial unemployment claims filed last week fell slightly to 751,000, a still-historically high level that shows many employers continue to cut jobs in the face of the accelerating pandemic, The Associated Press reported.

A surge in viral cases and Congress’ failure so far to provide more aid for struggling individuals and businesses are threatening to deepen Americans’ economic pain, according to AP. Eight months after the pandemic flattened the economy, weekly jobless claims still point to a stream of layoffs, it said.

Before the virus struck in March, the weekly figure had remained below 300,000 for more than five straight years.

This story will be updated.

