IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 12:14 p.m., Brooke Nicole Freeman, 27, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

At 8:08 p.m., Patrick John Barr, 49, of Avon, was arrested on a warrant.

At 11:45 p.m., Amanda Beth Allen, 33, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 12:09 p.m., Noel Joseph Carpenter, 41, of North Anson was arrested on charges of violating a protection order.

At 5:21 p.m., Terry Allen Post, 24, of Anson, was arrested on charges of failing to notify of a motor vehicle accident.

At 7:31 p.m., Katharyn A. Garland, 70, of Madison, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

At 8:51 p.m., Michael Robert Crommett, 35, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:32 p.m. Carson Vom Orde, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm when prohibited, endangering the welfare of a child, violations of conditions of release, aggravated trafficking and aggravated furnishing.

At 8:32 p.m., Heather G. Plourde, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and endangering welfare of a child.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: