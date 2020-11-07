SALT LAKE CITY— Michelle Caminos of Oakland has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Health Professions.
The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.
Caminos earns award from Western Governors University College of Health Professions
