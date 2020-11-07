Ann Mitchell of Mitchell Tardy Jackson Government Affairs, a firm in Augusta, has been recognized by the Maine Dental Association with inclusion on its Honor Wall.

The Association’s Honor Wall highlights “those who have given extraordinary service to the Maine Dental Association” and is displayed at the MDA Office in Manchester. Mitchell was acknowledged during the association’s virtual business meeting Oct. 26.

Mitchell has more than 20 years of public affairs experience with a diverse group of companies and organizations, including the MDA. She was recognized for her outstanding support of the profession over many years.

Incorporated in 1867, the Maine Dental Association is a professional membership organization of licensed dentists. The MDA works to support members in achieving excellence in dentistry, and to be leaders in oral health in Maine. For more information about the MDA, go to medental.org.

COVID-19 reopening task force receives Maine Dental Association President’s Award

The Maine Dental Association’s Re-Opening Task Force, a committee made up of a variety of dental professionals, has been recognized with the 2020 MDA President’s Award.

The task force, which was convened during the COVID-19 pandemic to establish a unified vision and comprehensive guidance for Maine dental offices to safely reopen, was acknowledged during a virtual business meeting of the association Oct. 26.

The MDA President’s Award recognizes an individual or group who has made significant and meaningful contributions to the profession.

The task force is made up of a variety of dental professionals, including general dentists, specialists, hygienists, an infection control specialist, a dental assistant and faculty member, a dental practice manager, and a denturist. The committee has compiled the document “Establishing Safe Dental Care in the Era of COVID-19” for reference by Maine dental offices and continues to meet to make any needed modifications to the guidance.

OTIS Federal Credit Union contributes $1,000 to Canton Bicentennial Celebration

JAY — OTIS Federal Credit Union will serve as a Pewter Sponsor of the upcoming Town of Canton Bicentennial Celebration, having recently contributed $1,000 to the Canton Bicentennial Committee. These funds will be used to put on two celebrations in 2021: a Gala Celebration Feb. 5, to feature a dance party and a sit-down dinner; and a Summer Celebration Aug. 5-8, an admission-free, four-day event throughout the town featuring a Founder’s Dinner, a parade, historical displays, fireworks, a street dance, a band performance, raft races and much more, according to a news release from the credit union.

The Town of Canton Bicentennial Committee was formed at the request of the Town’s Selectmen and first convened Sept. 20, 2016. Its seven members meet twice weekly and have held numerous fundraisers to date, including four annual February dance parties marking the anniversary of the town’s incorporation and two summer Margarita Parties.

In addition to their fundraising efforts, the committee has reached out to many Canton-based businesses, as well as to businesses which serve the Canton community, with opportunities to sponsor the Bicentennial Celebration. The Committee hopes to raise a total of $15,000 as a result of these sponsorships.

“We are honored to serve as a sponsor of Canton’s upcoming Bicentennial Celebration,” said Sarah Hayes, director of marketing and communications at OTIS FCU, according to the release. “An incredible amount of hard work, time and care has been devoted to planning these upcoming events. We are thrilled to be able to support these efforts and look forward to 2021’s commemorations of a very special community.”

Maine Council on Aging announces new chairwoman of board of directors

Leah Graham, manager of external and government affairs for The Jackson Laboratory, has assumed the role of chairwomen of the board of directors after a unanimous vote of her peers during the October meeting of the Maine Council on Aging board, effective Oct. 19, according to a news release from the council.

Graham was a postdoctoral fellow at laboratory, focusing on immune response and vascular remodeling in aging and dementias, before assuming her current position as manager of government affairs. She holds a doctorate in genetics from Tufts University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Ithaca College. Graham has served on the MCOA board of directors since 2018 and will remain in her role as board chairwoman for two years.

“As a scientist and researcher who focuses on communicating the importance of science and research related to healthy aging to policy makers and the public, Leah is an outstanding advocate for older Mainers, and an excellent choice to help lead the MCOA into its’ exciting next phase,” said Jess Maurer, executive director of the MCOA. “Whether it is responding to the current COVID-19 crisis or finding a cure for Alzheimer’s and dementia, partners like Leah and The Jackson Laboratory are pivotal in making sure we can all live healthy lives as we age in Maine.”

Graham will succeed Mary Jane Richards, chief operating officer for North Country Associates, who will remain in leadership of the board as immediate past chairwoman. “It has been an honor to serve as chair and to be a part of the MCOA’s transformation into a trusted multi-sector network that has so effectively responded to Maine’s COVID-19 crisis,” said Richards. “As we make this leadership transition, I know Leah will bring her same level of enthusiasm and commitment that she has already brought to the board as a director.”

“It’s critical that researchers and scientists be a part of the collaborative processes that are building stronger Maine communities and changing systems to support healthy aging,” said Graham about why she’s taking on a leadership role of a policy organization focused on healthy aging, according to the release. “Our engagement with organizations like the MCOA informs and strengthens our work and helps to build broader support for the MCOA’s vision.”

Kennebec Savings Bank launches KSB Supports Local Theaters Program; awards $12,000 Relief Grants to five theaters

AUGUSTA — Through its new KSB Supports Local Theaters program, Kennebec Savings Bank recently awarded $12,000 COVID-19 relief grants to five community theaters throughout its service area. The awards were made after the bank received a competitive grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston’s 2020 Jobs for New England Recovery Grant program. The local community theaters receiving the funding include the Theater at Monmouth, Colonial Theater of Augusta, Johnson Hall of Gardiner, Waterville Opera House and the Maine State Music Theatre of Brunswick.

“Community theaters were the first to close, and will likely be the last to completely reopen,” said Andrew Silsby, president & chief executive officer of Kennebec Saving Bank, according to the release. “Our community theaters are vital to our local economies and bring diverse cultural experiences to our rural communities. The people running them are our friends and neighbors. We are pleased to be in a position to support them when they need it most.”

The coronavirus has had a devastating impact on theaters throughout Maine and the rest of the country. In a recent study conducted by Americans for the Arts, 59% of arts organizations have remained closed since the pandemic began. At least 10% believe they will not survive the pandemic, which equates to a potential loss of 12,000 organizations nationwide.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the generosity Kennebec Savings Bank continues to show the Waterville Opera House,” said Tamsen Brooke Warner, the Waterville Opera House’s executive director, according to the release. “This year has brought intense hardship for performing arts venues, artists and entertainment professionals worldwide. Thanks to the support from Kennebec Savings Bank and the kindness of our patrons, donors and sponsors, we will survive the COVID-19 pandemic and continue bringing great music and theater to central Maine.”

Kennebec Savings Bank has launched several initiatives to support nonprofits from across sectors during the pandemic. This includes $60,000 in relief funds through its Catalyst Grant program, seed grants for relief funds to two local United Way organizations, and over $40,000 to local food pantries. Most recently, the bank donated $40,000 in relief funds to additional nonprofits that have been hard hit by the pandemic, including the Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers of Waterville the Kennebec Valley YMCA of Augusta, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley in Gardiner, and Spectrum Generations of Augusta.

Compiled from submitted news releases. For more business briefs, visit CentralMaine.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »