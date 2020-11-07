IN AUGUSTA, on Friday at 4:25 p.m., Brock R. Hamilton, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of fentanyl under 200 milligrams.

At 5:56 p.m., Michael A. Lonnee, 36, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 9:02 a.m., Maynard Arthur Kwasniewski, 50, of Harmony, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:03 p.m., Sarah Leona Wallingford, 30, of New Portland, was arrested on a warrant.

8:16 p.m., Ross David Correia, 29, of Sangerville, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Saturday, 4:35 a.m., Hal Francis Parker, 33, of Madison, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:40 a.m., Nicholas Paquet, 42, of Benton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WINTHROP a juvenile was arrested.

