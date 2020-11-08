IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 5:48 p.m., Susan B. Dillon, 57, of Lexington Township, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:20 p.m., Betsy Cochran, 58, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WINTHROP, on Saturday at 11:41 p.m., Chad Goucher, 43, of Winthrop, was arrested on charge of operating under the influence.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: