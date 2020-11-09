IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 4:54 p.m., Maurice Anthony Wilson II, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder.

IN FARMINGDALE, Friday, at 4:31 p.m., Christopher Douglas Hooper, 42, of Thomaston, was arrested on charges of violation of conditions of release and operating while license suspended or revoked.

Saturday at 7:31 a.m., Jeana Marie Peaslee, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 8:33 p.m., Jacob E. McClure, 41, of Jefferson, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and terrorizing.

IN LITCHFIELD, Sunday at 9:20 a.m., Shane F. Brooks, 29, of Bowdoinham, and John M. Hansen, 37, of Auburn, were both arrested and charged with violating conditions of release and three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Oct. 30, Jeffrey W. Wiles, 48, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on charges of gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.

READFIELD, Sunday at 1:21 a.m., Mathew John Curtis, 45, of Readfield, was arrested on charges of violation of a protection order and domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 11:37 a.m., Mark Tibbetts, 49, of Poolers Parkway, was arrested on a charge of criminal use of a disabling chemical and a probation hold.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 5:52 p.m., William J. Heil IV, 43, of Quincy, Massachusetts, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and violation of a protection order.

