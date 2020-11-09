SKOWHEGAN — An employee within the Maine School Administrative District 54 has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to sent to families Monday, Superintendent Jon Moody said that the district was notified of the positive case. The person who tested positive was a part-time substitute teacher that spent time at Canaan Elementary School and Skowhegan Area Middle School last week. The employee had been in contact with some students and staff members, all of whom have been identified and asked to quarantine.

As with every other case of COVID-19 that the district has seen, the case is a result of contact that occurred outside of school. All individuals considered to be close contacts were contacted Monday and there has been no recommendation that the school close or take additional actions.

“MSAD 54 will continue to communicate with Maine CDC and our community health partners today and through this week, should anything change,” Moody said in the letter.

To date, the district has had three positive cases of COVID-19 and one probable positive case. The positives have been a student at Skowhegan Area High School, a teacher at Mill Stream Elementary School and a staff person within the district. The probable positive case was a student at Canaan Elementary School.

MSAD 54 serves the communities of Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Smithfield and Skowhegan.

