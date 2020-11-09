‘Planes, Trains & Automobiles’

5:30 p.m. Thursday. Thompson’s Point, 10 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, $70 for up to six people, includes fire pit. thompsonspoint.com.

Time for a flashback to 1987 with Steve Martin and the late John Candy. Here’s a fun opportunity to bundle up and yuck it up with up to six members of your isolation pod at your personal fire pit while you watch the classic holiday comedy “Planes, Trains & Automobiles.” Directed by iconic filmmaker John Hughes, the movie will crack you up as Martin’s character desperately tries to make it home in time for turkey by catching a ride with Candy’s Del Griffith shower ring salesman. The film also has some truly tender moments and uses the Ray Charles song “Mess Around” sublimely. You can hit the full bar and purchase light concessions on site. Masks are required when not seated.

Early Bird Sale

Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. Downtown Brunswick businesses. brunswickdowntown.org.

Sometimes a little retail therapy can go a long way: You’ll feel great supporting local businesses, you can start pecking away at your holiday shopping list, it’ll get you out of the house for a few hours, and heck, you might even find something for yourself. Mask up and head to downtown Brunswick for their annual Early Bird Sale. Most businesses throw their doors open at 8 a.m., and they’ll all be adhering to COVID protocols. Participating spots include The Mix, Wildflours Bakery, Little Dog Coffee Shop, Cool As A Moose, Hatch on Maine, Fleet Maine Running Company, Twice Told Tales, Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections and more, and they’re all offering special deals and discounts.

‘The Wizards of Oakwood Drive’

11:30 a.m., 1, 3:30, 4 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Via Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, $35 (eight devices per show). kitetails.org.

Here’s a wonderful opportunity for your kid to have a whole lot of fun in their own home, with your behind-the-scenes help. Written and directed by Tom Salmon, “The Wizards of Oakwood Drive” is an virtual, immersive performance geared toward young audiences. It happens on Zoom and will have you and your kid believing in magic. Parents will be sent a list of items and instructions on where to put them around the house, and the show involves battling wizards that will lead your kids on a treasure hunt. Eight kids at a time can participate, and all you need is a wifi connection, a couple of household items and a sense of wonder. You – and your kid – have got this!

Disc golf

8 a.m. to sunset daily. Bittersweet Ridge Disc Golf, 383 Gray Road, North Yarmouth, $8 unlimited play, includes disc rental. facebook.com/BSRDiscGolf.

Hoorah for disc golf! It’s a sport that can be played year round, and Bittersweet Ridge Disc Golf in North Yarmouth is open daily. You can have up to five people in your party, and your fee gets you access for the entire day, so you can play to your heart’s content. Bundle up and make it happen. You can hit both of the 18-hole wooded courses with well-groomed fairways and challenging basket placements. Bring your mask to check in and shop in the pro shop, then get out there! If you’ve never played, the rules are simple, and the fresh air is endless.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: