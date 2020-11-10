AUGUSTA — Green Street United Methodist Church will offer free Thanksgiving takeout meals with homemade pie from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, at the church at 13 Green St.

For delivery, call the church office at 207-622-0843.

