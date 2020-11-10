IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:56 p.m., Jesse Brand, 33, of Westbrook, was arrested on a warrant.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 8:20 p.m., Philip John Quirion, 60, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and obstructing the report of crime.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:02 p.m., Dean J. Manzer, 27, of Anson, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:30 a.m., Meggin L. Heuring, 44, of Waterville, was arrested on Pleasant Street on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

