A collection of news clippings from World War II, assembled by Robert Coughlin of Oakland, is on display in the reading room at the Oakland Public Library at 18 Church St., according to a news release from Sarah P. Roy, head librarian.
Coughlin, who died in 2014, was an Oakland native and veteran of WWII and Korea, having served in the US Army and Air Force for 30 years of military service.
The subjects of the clippings are articles and pictures of local men and women who went into combat during World War II.
The collection in two binders amounts to 600 to 700 pages on both sides. All the clippings are dated and in sequence and taken from the Morning Sentinel.
For more information, call the library at 207-465-7533.
