IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., Timothy Matthew Anderson, 43, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of violations of conditions of release.

At 5:20 p.m., Dalton Douglas Coolidge, 27, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of violations of conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:45 p.m., Nicholas Johnson, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on Cannabis Avenue on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

At 8:40 p.m., Skylar Wood, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on Water Street on charges of violations of conditions of release.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: