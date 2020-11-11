IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., Timothy Matthew Anderson, 43, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of violations of conditions of release.
At 5:20 p.m., Dalton Douglas Coolidge, 27, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of violations of conditions of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:45 p.m., Nicholas Johnson, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on Cannabis Avenue on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.
At 8:40 p.m., Skylar Wood, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on Water Street on charges of violations of conditions of release.
