A MissFits will perform a livestream concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, via State Theatre Facebook page (Facebook.com/statetheatreportland.com).

Legendary horror punk bad Misfits, fronted by Glenn Danzig, is being celebrated with the local tribute band MissFits.

They’ll be streaming live from an empty State Theatre and you can watch it from home or reserve a fire pit and see it from the Brick South Beer Garden at Thompson’s Point in Portland. MissFits is comprised of lead vocalist/guitarist Renée Coolbrith, guitarist/vocalist Salli Wason, bassist/vocalist Erin Davidson and drummer Cyndi Lou.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: