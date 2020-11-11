The MissFits Photos by Lauryn Hottinger

A MissFits will perform a livestream concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, via State Theatre Facebook page (Facebook.com/statetheatreportland.com).
Legendary horror punk bad Misfits, fronted by Glenn Danzig, is being celebrated with the local tribute band MissFits.

They’ll be streaming live from an empty State Theatre and you can watch it from home or reserve a fire pit and see it from the Brick South Beer Garden at Thompson’s Point in Portland. MissFits is comprised of lead vocalist/guitarist Renée Coolbrith, guitarist/vocalist Salli Wason, bassist/vocalist Erin Davidson and drummer Cyndi Lou.

filed under:
WhatsHappening

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles