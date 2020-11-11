John and Ellen Gawler and their daughters Molly, Edith and Elsie will bring you an assortment of old and new sounds from many folk traditions. They accompany interweaving family harmonies with fiddles, banjo, wooden banjo, cello, guitar, ukulele and piano as well as a few surprises. Whether they are crooning a poignant ballad or delivering a rollicking fiddle tune, their unique arrangements are especially engaging and often go along with anecdotes of historical or humorous content.

Although the Gawlers may be best known for their extensive collection of dance tunes in the Scots-Irish and French Canadian traditions, their repertoire may include a gutsy ‘ Sweet Honey in the Rock’ a capella worksong or an amusing ode to everyday life.

With their infectious spirit and sparkling musicianship, and with the CD Golden Thread to their credit, the Gawlers have earned a beloved place in the delighted hearts of varied audiences across the Northeast.

For more information, call 207-582-7144 or visit Johnsonhall.org.