The nation’s top infectious-disease expert predicted Tuesday that the average American could have access to a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

“We’re talking probably by April, end of April, I would think,” Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN, adding that “these are just guesstimates.”

Fauci had previously told Congress that he believes the United States could have enough doses of a vaccine to distribute to every American by April, but his comments this week came on the heels of the news that Pfizer’s experimental coronavirus vaccine is more than 90 percent effective and could receive emergency authorization by December.

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper, Fauci urged Americans to “hang in there a bit longer” and not get complacent about social distancing and mask-wearing during the winter months. When a vaccine is rolled out, health-care workers will probably be first in line, with elderly people and those with underlying health conditions next to follow, he said. Other front-line workers, like teachers and nursing home employees, may also be prioritized.

Though people who don’t meet any of those categories could have the option to walk into a pharmacy and get the vaccine as soon as April, Fauci also noted that “we have a lot of people in this country who may not want to get vaccinated right away.” Overcoming that skepticism and achieving widespread immunity could take months.

“It may take well into the second or third quarters to finally get people to be convinced to get vaccinated,” Fauci said.

Rate of infections slowing in hard-hit Belgium

BRUSSELS — Decreasing hospitalizations, fewer confirmed cases and other major public health indicators show that the resurgence of the coronavirus in Belgium is abating.

Virologist Steven Van Gucht of the Sciensano government health group said Wednesday: “The decrease of infections and hospital admissions is continuing. And for the first time, the number of patients in intensive care units is no longer increasing,” said

The daily number of deaths caused by COVID-19 “continues to rise, but here, too, the pace seems to slow down,” he said.

It was welcome news for Belgium, which proportionally is among the worst-hit nations in Europe when it comes to confirmed coronavirus cases. Officials had feared that the nation’s maximum intensive care unit occupancy of 2,000 beds would be reached last Friday. ICU bed use is now plateauing and slightly tapering off at 1,470.

“Possibly, we have reached a peak and the number of ICU patients will no longer rise,” Van Gucht said.

Over the past month Belgium has taken increasingly stringent measures to contain the virus, with bar and restaurant closures capped by a partial lockdown, which started last week and put further restrictions on gatherings and forced non-essential shops to shut.

Belgium still had 7,834 new confirmed cases a day over the past week, but it amounted to a 46% decline from the previous 7-day period. The daily death toll for the past week stood at 190 people, a 35% increase.

Bolsonaro says everyone will die one day; Brazilians must stop being ‘sissies’

Brazil should stop being “a country of sissies,” President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday as the national death toll topped 162,000.

“All of us are going to die one day,” the right-wing leader said at a news conference, according to Reuters. “Everyone is going to die. There is no point in escaping from that, in escaping from reality. We have to stop being a country of sissies.”

The Portuguese word that Bolsonaro used, “maricas,” can be used as an offensive slang term referring to gay people. Some news outlets, including Agence France-Presse, published a different English translation of Bolsonaro’s remarks using a term more insulting to the gay community.

Brazil is in the throes of one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks and has reported more fatalities per capita than nearly any country in the world, including the United States. Nearly 5.7 million cases have been reported to date, the third-highest total worldwide. Outside experts generally agree that the tally of both infections and deaths in Brazil is an undercount.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed the seriousness of the virus, even after he got sick himself in July. He previously claimed that Brazilians could jump in raw sewage and “never catch anything.”

Texas 1st state to surpass 1 million virus cases

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has become the first U.S. state with more than 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases.

The nation’s second-most populous state has recorded 1.01 million coronavirus cases and 19,337 deaths since the pandemic began in early March, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Texas registered 10,865 confirmed cases on Tuesday, setting a new daily record in a state led by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. There are 6,170 people hospitalized with the coronavirus and 94 new deaths on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Texas had recently surpassed California, the most populous state, with the most cases. The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Coronavirus cases are surging in the Laredo and El Paso areas. Another 1,292 cases and nine deaths were reported in El Paso County on Tuesday, bringing the death total to 682.

Nationwide, there were 1 million coronavirus cases in the first 10 days of November.

University students in Britain to return home for Christmas in staggered departures

LONDON — Britain is planning a strategy to get hundreds of thousands of university students home for Christmas without sparking a new upsurge in coronavirus cases.

Scientists say students traveling from their hometowns to colleges in September was one of the drivers of the current wave of COVID-19 in the U.K. There have been multiple campus outbreaks, with students confined to residences and group activities canceled.

The British government said Wednesday that it plans to stagger students’ departures at the end of term to avoid a mass exodus. They want universities in England to send students home over a nine-day period after the current four-week lockdown in England ends on Dec. 2.

As many students as possible will get rapid-results COVID-19 tests before they travel, the government said — though it was unclear exactly how many would be tested.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries said “the mass movement of students across the country at the end of term presents a really significant challenge within the COVID-19 response,” but that the measures would reduce the risk.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are likely to bring in similar measures.

Chinese official confident that country will avoid 2nd virus wave

BEIJING — A leading Chinese health official has expressed confidence the country may avoid a second wave of coronavirus infections this winter if it maintains current precautions.

Feng Zijian, deputy director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told leading financial magazine Caixin that China “will very likely prevent” a new round of infections given present trends.

China has largely eliminated new local outbreaks by requiring masks indoors and on public transport, requiring two-week quarantines for those entering the country and banning some foreign travelers entirely.

Authorities have quickly moved to address local outbreaks by tracing potential contacts, carrying out widespread testing and sometimes locking down entire communities.

While China was accused of suppressing information initially, its recent data have not been seriously challenged and local officials have moved swiftly to disclose new cases. That has allowed the world’s second-largest economy to largely recover.

Vanuatu records first case of coronavirus

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The Pacific nation of Vanuatu has recorded its first case of the coronavirus after a citizen who had been repatriated from the United States tested positive while in quarantine.

Vanuatu had been among the last handful of countries to have avoided the virus.

Health authorities say the 23-year-old man was asymptomatic when he returned home Nov. 4. His infection was confirmed Tuesday after routine testing.

Officials say they plan to keep everyone from the same flight in quarantine and to trace the man’s close contacts, but they don’t plan to impose any broader measures in the nation of 300,000 people.

