IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:57 p.m., James L. Truman, 39, of Belgrade, was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl powder and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
7:44 p.m., Jamie Lyn L. LeClair, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.
10:17 p.m., Sabrina L. Erickson, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of a condition of release.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:52 a.m., Carrie Jean Chaney, 29, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
7:28 p.m., Kelly A. Dyer, 45, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 4:06 p.m., Hailey Stevens, 18, of Waterville, was arrested on Carver Street on charges of domestic violence assault.
