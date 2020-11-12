Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap announced Thursday that recounts for two races for the Maine House of Representatives have been pushed back a week.
The delay is necessary because an employee of the Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions tested positive for COVID-19, and the office workspace has been closed for cleaning, according to a news release from Dunlap’s office.
The recounts in House Districts 96 and 98, both in Waldo County, have been rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 20. Unofficial results show House District 96 Rep. Stanley Zeigler, D-Montville, beat challenger Katrina Smith by 67 votes, 2,974-2,907, and House District 98 Rep. Scott Cuddy, D-Winterport, defeated challenger Jessica Connor by 113 votes, 2,710-2,597.
