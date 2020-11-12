SKOWHEGAN — A do not drink order has been issued for the Skowhegan Water System after a contamination concern was detected Thursday.

In a news release from Maine Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, about 6,000 residents townwide have been affected. Residents are asked not to use water for drinking, making ice cubes, food preparation, brushing teeth or any other activity involving consumption of water. Instead, bottled water should be consumed. The state is working with the town to provide bottled water as needed with additional information coming Friday morning.

The issue was detected late Thursday afternoon, when Maine Water Company’s Skowhegan Division notified Maine CDC’s Drinking Water Program of a complaint from a customer of an unusual taste and odor coming from the faucet.

“Upon confirming the customer’s report at a nearby hydrant and observing a sheen on the surface of the two small ponds that supply water to the treatment plant, Maine CDC issued a Do Not Drink Order for all customers of the water system,” the release said.

Maine Water Company is working with Maine CDC’s Drinking Water Program and Maine Department of Environmental Protection to investigate the cause of the sheen on the surface of the supply ponds. The ponds used by Maine Water Company draw water from the Kennebec River. Currently, the ponds are disconnected from the system and only the river is being used to bring water into the treatment plant.

Water samples are being collected for laboratory testing and more information is expected Friday, the release said.

Maine School Administrative District 54 Superintendent Jon Moody also issued a late night notice to parents notifying them that all in-town schools, including Bloomfield Elementary, Margaret Chase Smith School, North Elementary School, Skowhegan Area Middle School, Skowhegan Area High School, Marti Stevens Learning Center and Somerset Career and Technical Center, will close.

Mill Stream Elementary in Norridgewock and Canaan Elementary will be open tomorrow.

“This decision came on the heels of a call I received from Maine Water late this evening,” Moody said in the letter. “We decided not to do remote learning for our in-town Skowhegan schools because of the late notice and impact on staff, and because the district’s red plan, which shifts the structure of the day in the event of fully remote learning, was just distributed and could have potentially caused additional confusion.”

The day will be treated as a snow day. Staff are not being asked to come in.

