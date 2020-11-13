UNION — Vose Library will host the Bilodeau family of Lebanon for a celebration of Maine at the Nov. 18 Zoom with Vose Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Series.

According to a news release from the library, their “Back to Maine” concert will feature old, new and original music performed by the Bilodeau family on piano, fiddles, mountain dulcimer, flute, whistle and mandolin. Traditional tunes and the family’s works will be interwoven with interesting and inspiring stories collected from all over the state of Maine.

The library is currently offering curbside pick up service.

To obtain the family’s YouTube Channel link for this lively program, visit Facebook or voselibrary.org. For more information, call 207-785-4733.

