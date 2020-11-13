IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10:25 a.m., Kiara M. Stoddard, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs and violation of a condition of release.

8:32 p.m., Benjiman Rhye Duffany, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 12:29 p.m., Cameron C. Lagasse, 26, of Clinton, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:25 a.m., Alderius Flowers, 26, of Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on charges of failure to register vehicle and operating under foreign license suspended.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:15 a.m., Laurie K. Buxton, 65, of St. Albans, was arrested on a warrant.

12:57 p.m., Page Steven Antone, 50, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening and terrorizing.

Friday at 2:17 p.m., Jacob Ryan Stevens, 26, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant, as well as charges of domestic violence assault and a probation hold.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 11:48 a.m., Eric Vincent Nelson, 36, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: