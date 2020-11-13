LEWISTON — A COVID-19 outbreak at the Russell Park Rehabilitation and Living Center in Lewiston has resulted in three deaths and has grown to 129 cases, 64 among residents.

The update Friday marks a troubling growth in cases from the state’s previous update, which reported 72 positive tests at Russell Park on Monday.

The outbreak has now reached two-thirds of the center’s 94 residents.

Maine Centers for Disease Control spokesman Robert Long confirmed the numbers Friday. During a CDC news conference Friday, Dr. Nirav Shaw said three additional Russell Park residents were hospitalized.

Shaw also said the CDC is continuing to work with officials at Russell Park to make sure “all resource requests are being met.”

The announcement Friday came as the state reported a record 244 new cases, and the Maine Department of Education gave Androscoggin County schools a yellow designation, which will likely impact extracurricular activities at schools already using a hybrid model.

Lewiston Superintendent Jake Langlais issued a statement that all athletic activities are suspended.

In Androscoggin County, the 14-day new case rate as well as the positivity rate tripled in the last week, from 6.6 to 20.7 new cases per 10,000 and 0.8 percent to 2.4 percent.

The outbreak at Russell Park was first announced a week ago, with 64 total cases among residents and staff.

On Tuesday, state officials said investigators were looking into specific outbreaks involving the Maine Nordiques hockey team in Lewiston, the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn, the child care program at Community Concepts, Guy E. Rowe Elementary School in Norway and Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in Paris.

