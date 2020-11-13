LOS ANGELES — California has become the second state to record 1 million confirmed coronavirus infections. Texas reached the mark earlier this week.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed Thursday that California surpassed the milestone. It comes nearly 10 months after the first cases were confirmed in the most populous state.

California was the first in the nation to implement a statewide stay-at-home order on its nearly 40 million residents in March.

After spiking in the summer, the rate of confirmed cases in California declined markedly into the fall but now is surging again, like much of the nation. This week, 11 counties had rates high enough that state restrictions were re-imposed on certain businesses and activities.

87-year-old House rep from Alaska tests positive for virus

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — U.S. Rep. Don Young says he has the coronavirus, shortly after winning his 25th term in the U.S. House.

The 87-year-old Young, the longest-serving Republican in the House, made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.

“I am feeling strong, following proper protocols, working from home in Alaska and ask for privacy at this time,” Young wrote in a tweet. “May God Bless Alaska.”

The diagnosis came after Young initially downplayed the seriousness of the virus at the onset, claiming it was overblown and fueled by the media. Young’s positive test came after he was campaigning for re-election in Alaska, which is experiencing a surge of cases. Alaska has more than 20,000 cases, including 477 cases reported Thursday. There have been 96 confirmed deaths.

Chicago issues new virus restrictions, including crowd sizes

CHICAGO — Chicago has issued new coronavirus restrictions, including limiting social gatherings to 10 people, in hopes of combating the surge in cases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging people to stay home except for essentials, like work or getting groceries. The measures take effect Monday. Lightfoot says the city must work to counteract the rapid rise of cases, including canceling traditional Thanksgiving plans to gather with friends and family.

A month ago, Chicago reported 500 daily new infections on average. The city is now averaging roughly 1,900 daily cases.

Britain virus testing shows increase in week

LONDON — Britain’s Office for National Statistics says an estimated 654,000 people in private households in England tested positive for the coronavirus between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6.

The previous week, there were 618,700 positive tests, the agency said. The weekly survey tests thousands of people whether they have coronavirus symptoms or not.

The survey straddled the period ahead of the start of the latest lockdown in England on Nov. 5, which was imposed following a sharp increase in virus infections.

The current lockdown requires, pubs, restaurants and storesto remain closed until at least Dec. 2. Unlike the spring lockdown, schools and universities remain open, along with construction sites and factories.

Greece will distribute virus vaccine free to all citizens

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s prime minister says the government will provide the coronavirus vaccine, when it becomes available, to all Greeks free of charge.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the comments while chairing a ministerial meeting about the government’s vaccination strategy for COVID-19. Greece has seen a resurgence of the virus’s spread that is putting pressure on the country’s health system.

“I insist on the free access of all Greeks to the vaccine, because this government has treated the vaccine as a public good from the start,” Mitsotakis said. “That is why it will be provided free of charge to all, with no exceptions.”

On Thursday, Greece announced a record number of new daily coronavirus deaths and infections, with more than 3,300 new confirmed infections and 50 deaths in this country of 11 million people. Greece currently has more than 66,600 confirmed cases and 959 deaths.

Russia again hits record new infections

MOSCOW — Coronavirus infections in Russia kept on rising this week, with authorities reporting a record 21,983 new cases on Friday, bringing the country’s total to nearly 1.9 million.

Russia, which has the fifth-highest tally of confirmed cases in the world, has been swept by a rapid resurgence of the outbreak since September. Despite the spike, Russian authorities insist there are no plans to impose a second lockdown or shut down businesses nationwide, even as media report overwhelmed hospitals, inundated doctors and shortages of medicines.

A series of restrictions aimed at curbing the outbreak took effect Friday in Moscow. The city authorities ordered restaurants, bars and nightclubs to close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., told university students to move to online classes, ordered theaters and cinemas to limit capacity to 25% and halted all mass entertainment events.

The restrictions will remain in place until Jan. 15 and will apply to New Year holidays as well, Moscow officials said.

Germany hits halfway point of new lockdowns

BERLIN — Germany’s disease control center is reporting a new daily record of coronavirus infections as the country nears the halfway point of new lockdown measures.

The Robert Koch Institute says Germany’s states had reported 23,542 daily cases Friday, slightly more than the previous record of 23,399 set on Saturday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold talks with state governors on Monday, the midway point into a series of measures the government has called “lockdown light.”

Germany embarked Nov. 2 on the four-week partial shutdown aimed at flattening a sharp rise in new infections. Restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities have closed, but schools and nonessential shops remain open. Officials say it is still too early to tell whether the new measures are having the desired effect.

Merkel on Thursday warned Germans to expect “difficult winter months.” Health Minister Jens Spahn said nobody should be expecting to hold Christmas parties with more than 10 or 15 people.

