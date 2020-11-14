IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 2 a.m., Joseph E. Cote, 20, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct following a disturbance on Water Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 1:50 p.m., Candy L Prentiss, 39, of Palmyra, was arrested on charges of robbery, assault and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

At 2:17 p.m., Jacob Ryan Stephens, 26, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant and probation hold.

At 4:39 p.m., Mark Anthony Prentiss, 44, of Palmyra, was arrested on charges of robbery, assault and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

At 6:53 p.m., Justin LaFountain, 31, of Vassalboro, was sentenced for operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:26 p.m., David Snell, 40, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence.

Saturday, at 1:02 a.m., Andrew Pucetti, 30, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: