University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer ideas for using local foods in a traditional Thanksgiving dinner from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, via Zoom.

Topics will include cost-effective ways to shop for local foods, food safety tips for handling turkey and leftovers, and how to use Maine foods in traditional holiday dinner recipes. Instructors will demonstrate preparing recipes in an interactive format, according to a news release from the Orono-based extension office.

Registration is required; a $5 donation per session is optional. Participants will receive the Zoom information after registering for this event. To register, visit extension.umaine.edu. Those who need technical assistance can contact Michele Lodgek at [email protected] or 207-949-4057. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty at 207-781-6099 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: