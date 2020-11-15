IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 11:11 p.m., Valerie M. Lowe, 55, of Augusta, arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release following a reported disturbance on Mill Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 10:21 a.m., Eric Dale Dillingham, 50, of Skowhegan, arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and violations of conditions of release.
Sunday at 3:09 a.m., Kaylee J. Cowan, 27, of Skowhegan, arrested on a warrant.
At 4:02 a.m., Justin Dale Landry, 38, of Skowhegan, arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and a warrant.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:37 a.m., Christian Grenier, 22, of Waterville, arrested on charges of eluding an officer, criminal speeding, driving to endanger, operating without a license, operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash, theft by unauthorized use, aggravated criminal mischief, criminal trespass, refusal to submit to arrest, aggravated trafficking, unlawful furnishing and violations of conditions of release.
At 11:150 p.m., Christopher Toner, 30, of Waterville, arrested on charges of obstructing public ways.
