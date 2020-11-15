The Skowhegan Police and Fire departments are pitching in over the weekend to help distribute clean drinking water to the town’s 6,000 residents as efforts continue to discover the source of contamination that led the state to issue a do not drink order late Thursday.
Since Friday, potable water has been available to residents at the Skowhegan Community Center on Poulin Drive. Water was distributed on Friday and Saturday and continues Sunday until 5 p.m.
Residents were asked by state officials not to use water for drinking, making ice cubes, food preparation, brushing teeth or any other activity involving consumption of water. Instead, bottled water should be consumed.
The water can be used for nonconsumption purposes, including bathing, laundry and dishwashing. The odor is described as being soap-like.
The problem with the water was detected late Thursday afternoon when Maine Water Co.’s Skowhegan Division notified Maine CDC’s Drinking Water Program of a complaint from a customer of an unusual taste and odor coming from the faucet.
Maine Water Co. is working with Maine CDC’s Drinking Water Program and Maine Department of Environmental Protection to investigate the cause of the sheen on the surface of the supply ponds.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Norridgewock hires first full-time firefighters
-
Nation & World
Biden advisers to meet vaccine firms as Trump stalls handoff
-
Nation & World
Despite 1 million coronavirus cases in Texas, ‘people have quarantine fatigue. They’re tired of it’
-
Nation & World
SpaceX aims for night crew launch; Musk sidelined by virus
-
Nation & World
COVID-19 deaths may double over the winter, UNC coronavirus expert warns
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.