The Skowhegan Police and Fire departments are pitching in over the weekend to help distribute clean drinking water to the town’s 6,000 residents as efforts continue to discover the source of contamination that led the state to issue a do not drink order late Thursday.

Since Friday, potable water has been available to residents at the Skowhegan Community Center on Poulin Drive. Water was distributed on Friday and Saturday and continues Sunday until 5 p.m.

Residents were asked by state officials not to use water for drinking, making ice cubes, food preparation, brushing teeth or any other activity involving consumption of water. Instead, bottled water should be consumed.

The water can be used for nonconsumption purposes, including bathing, laundry and dishwashing. The odor is described as being soap-like.

The problem with the water was detected late Thursday afternoon when Maine Water Co.’s Skowhegan Division notified Maine CDC’s Drinking Water Program of a complaint from a customer of an unusual taste and odor coming from the faucet.

Maine Water Co. is working with Maine CDC’s Drinking Water Program and Maine Department of Environmental Protection to investigate the cause of the sheen on the surface of the supply ponds.

