IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 7:37 p.m., Angela E. Despres, 36, of Bowdoinham, was arrested on a probation hold and charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and trafficking in prison contraband.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 5:33 p.m., Corey David Robinson, 23, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 4:57 a.m., Katherine Anna Strysko, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest and violating conditions of release.

