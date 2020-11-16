Chiharu Naruse will be featured at the Noonday Concert Series set for noon Thursday, Nov. 19, online.
Naruse, is a classical pianist who shares the story of her childhood in Japan and performs one of her favorite Partitas by J.S.Bach.
She has performed throughout the world in recitals and piano competitions. In Maine, she has collaborated with the Portland String Quartet, the DaPonte String Quartet, and toured with the Maine Pro Musica Ensemble.
She is a well-respected music teacher, chamber music coach, music competition adjudicator and accompanist. Naruse is a collaborative pianist and is a member of the applied music faculty at Bates College as well as a faculty member at the Portland Conservatory of Music.
