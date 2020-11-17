Arrests

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 4:53 a.m., Katherine Anna Strysko, 36, of Skowhegan, arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest and violations of conditions of release.

11:11 a.m., Renee Lynn Belisle, 38, of Waterville, arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 7:51 p.m., John A. Tompkins, 47, of Vassalboro, arrested by Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 1:30 p.m., Jody Crowell, 46, of Waterville, arrested on charges of violating a protection order.

10:22 p.m., Noah Harris, 27, of Waterville, arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

